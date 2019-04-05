Donald PARKER

Obituary
  PARKER (Donald Scott ): 6.5.1955 - 3.4.2019 Died peacefully
    - Donald PARKER
    Published in: The West Australian
PARKER (Donald Scott):
Formerly of Albany, Alaska and Kelmscott.
Died peacefully at Albany Community Hospice on 3rd April 2019. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Don's life at Albany Golf Club, 2 Barry Court, Albany on 12th April from 2.00-4.00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Albany Community Hospice appreciated.


Published in The West Australian on Apr. 5, 2019
