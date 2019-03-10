Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for DONALD BURNS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Wednesday, 13 March 2019. View



BURNS (Donald ): Born 3 August 1923, passed away peacefully 5th March at Coorinda Nursing Home age 95.

He lived a long and happy life. Husband to Margaret for 60 Years and Father to Fiona, Nigel and Rowena. Born in Perth he was Prefect at Perth Modern School and a Graduate at UWA. Most of his working life was at the WA Chemistry Centre. He loved socializing, swimming at the beach, playing snooker and was a member of the Bacchanalian Wine Club for more than 30 years.

Moving to the after life (if there is one?) in his Pith Helmet and with his "Robbie Burns" Poems ...

There will not be a Funeral Service.



