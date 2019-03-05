BARRETT (Donald Frank ): Passed away peacefully on 2nd of March. Passionate Supporter of the East Fremantle Sharks, much loved soul mate of Lyn and beloved Dad of Kaz, Kim and Sam. Forever our loveable larrikin. Memorial service to be held at East Fremantle Football Club, 15th March at 3pm. Feel free to wear your club colours.
Published in The West Australian from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019