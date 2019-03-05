Don BARRETT

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "BARRETT Donald Frank (Don ): DB finally slid into home..."
    - Don BARRETT
    Published in: The West Australian
  • "BARRETT (Don ): Heartfelt sympathy to Lyn, Kaz, Matt, Kim,..."
    - Don BARRETT
    Published in: The West Australian
  • " BARRETT (Don): The East Fremantle Football Club extends..."
    - Don BARRETT
    Published in: The West Australian
Currently, the Guest Book for Don BARRETT is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 8 March 2019.

BARRETT (Donald Frank ): Passed away peacefully on 2nd of March. Passionate Supporter of the East Fremantle Sharks, much loved soul mate of Lyn and beloved Dad of Kaz, Kim and Sam. Forever our loveable larrikin. Memorial service to be held at East Fremantle Football Club, 15th March at 3pm. Feel free to wear your club colours.

Published in The West Australian from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com