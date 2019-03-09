RECHICHI:
The Funeral Mass for Mr Dominic (Dom) Rechichi of Yangebup, will be celebrated in St Thomas More Catholic Church, cnr Dean and Marsengo Rds, Bateman commencing at 10:15 am on FRIDAY (15/03/2019). The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 11:45am for a Burial Service. Please assemble at Samson Pavilion at 11.35am.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea's Chapel, 312 South Street, Hilton at 7:30pm on THURSDAY (14.03.2019).
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019