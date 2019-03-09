|
RECHICHI Dominic (Dom):
Passed away peacefully at Fiona Stanley Hospital on 25th February 2019, aged 50. Beloved son of Paul and Rosa (both dec).
Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Tony and Ann, Teresa and Alfons, Josephine and Robert. Loved Uncle of Paul, Nadine, Carl, Robert, Indiana and Jack.
Our words are few, our thoughts are deep, memories of you are ours to keep.
Reunited with Mum and Dad. Rest Peacefully Dom
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019