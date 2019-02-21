|
SVILICIC (Dobrila):
12.02.1923 - 14.02.2019 Born Vis, Croatia. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Loved wife of Ante(dec). Beloved mother of Mate and Andrija. Mother-in-law to Iva and Nediljka. Baba to 5 and Pra-Baba to 14. She will always remain in our hearts.
Rest in Peace Pocivala u miru Bozjem
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 21, 2019