LOHSE (Dianne):
Passed away peacefully on the 7th of March 2019. Loving wife of Lars for 47yrs. Mother of Joanna, Tanya, Gregory (dec), Steven and Carsten. Mother-in-Law of Kevin, Christine and Sheridan. Nana of Alisha, Trenton, Jarred, Jordan, Summer, James (dec), Skye, Bernard, Holly, Lillian, Levi, George and Kaitlin. Great nana of Maylarni and Jayden.
We will miss you more than you will ever know. Our hearts are breaking. Your loving family xxx
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 16, 2019