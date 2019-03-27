DIPANE:
The Funeral Mass for Diana Dipane (nee Famlonga) of Atwell will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt Carmel Catholic Church, 82 Collick Street Hilton commencing at 10.45am on Tuesday (2.04.2019). The cortege will leave the church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington Street, Palmyra at 12.15pm for a Burial Service.
At the conclusion of the Burial Service you are invited to join the family for light refreshments in the West Chapel from 1.00pm.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea Chapel, 312 South Street Hilton at 7.00pm on MONDAY (1.04.2019). Those wishing to spend time with Diana may do so at a Viewing from 6.30pm prior to the Rosary.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 27, 2019