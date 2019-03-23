|
DIPANE (nee Famlonga)
Diana Lynette:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 20th March 2019 surrounded by family. Loved wife of Cono (dec). Cherished Mum of Lee-Ann and Denise, Mother-in-law of Eddy (dec) and Dino. Adored Nanna of Matthew, Lara and Shanae. Together with Dad in eternal peace.
The Funeral Service details will be in The West Australian on Wednesday 27th March 2019.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 23, 2019