DI PRINZIO:
The Funeral Cortege for Ms Diana Di Prinzio of Morley will arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Rd, Karrakatta at 9.30am on MONDAY (1.4.2019) for a Cremation Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will take place in St Denis' Church, 60 Osborne St, Joondanna on SUNDAY (31.3.2019) at 7.15pm.
Donations to the Cancer Foundation in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 28, 2019