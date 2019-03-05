|
O'Connor
(Desmond Michael):
31.01.1931 - 02.03.2019
Passed away peacefully at home after a tough battle with cancer.
Husband of Dorothy (dec). Loving Dad to Anne, Catherine and Jenny. Father-in-Law to Steve, Gordon and Fred. Loving Grandad to Michael, Phoebe, Grace and Emilio. Forever loved, never forgotten.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 5, 2019