Desmond O'CONNOR

Obituary
Guest Book
  • " O'CONNOR (Des): A long friendship with our families...."
    - Desmond OùCONNOR
    Published in: The West Australian
Currently, the Guest Book for Desmond O'CONNOR is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 8 March 2019.


O'Connor
(Desmond Michael):
31.01.1931 - 02.03.2019
Passed away peacefully at home after a tough battle with cancer.
Husband of Dorothy (dec). Loving Dad to Anne, Catherine and Jenny. Father-in-Law to Steve, Gordon and Fred. Loving Grandad to Michael, Phoebe, Grace and Emilio. Forever loved, never forgotten.



logo
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com