SMITH (Derrick Ivan ): Loving and loved husband of Louisa. I will never forget you and all the happy years together. Remembered always.
SMITH (Derrick Ivan):
Loved husband of Louisa. Loved father of Linda and Colin. Father-in-law of Brian. Grandad of Scott, Carmel, Amy, David, Jess, Katie, Braden. Great Grandad of six.
Forever remembered.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 16, 2019