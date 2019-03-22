|
BISHOP Dennis (Denny):
Passed away peacefully at SJOG Hospital 21st March 2019
Beautiful Husband and Soul mate of Dawn, 54 Wonderful Years.
Much Loved Dad of Peter and Jodi, Friend of Janene. Adored Pop of Luke, Keean, Rianne, Reilli, Ashlee, Jaimee, Montana and Partners. Special Poppy of Aleya and Austin.
One of Life's True Gentlemen.
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 22, 2019