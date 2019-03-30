|
Currently, the Guest Book for Dennis FOSTER is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Tuesday, 2 April 2019.
FOSTER (Dennis):
On 27.03.2019, Dennis Foster passed away peacefully at home. Husband of Glenis Foster, Father to Tennessia, Dennison and Allyston and Grandfather to Braydon, Kieran and Austin. He will be sadly missed. A man of the ocean, we all hope you are fishing to your heart's content, looking down on us. Love you to the moon and back.
Glenis and Jack, Tennessia and Brad, Allyston and Jess and Dennison and Sasha
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 30, 2019