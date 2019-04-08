Dawn LOTON

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "LOTON (Dawn ): Loved and respected inaugural accompanist of..."
    - Dawn LOTON
    Published in: The West Australian
  • "LOTON (Dawn ): Happy memories of many years of wonderful..."
    - Dawn LOTON
    Published in: The West Australian
Currently, the Guest Book for Dawn LOTON is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 11 April 2019.

LOTON (Dawn ): Farewell to our beautiful Mum, passed away peacefully in Bunbury on 5th April, 2019. Devoted wife of Dick (dec), loving mother of Jeffrey, Graeme and Peter, loving mother-in-law of Jenny, Cathy and Yvette, loving nanny of Jessica and Dan, Robert and Harriet, Zoe and Lee, Michael, Sophie and Simon, Jed and Beau. Great grandmother to Oscar, Harriet and Evie. You brightened the life of everyone who knew you.



logo
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com