LOTON (Dawn ): Farewell to our beautiful Mum, passed away peacefully in Bunbury on 5th April, 2019. Devoted wife of Dick (dec), loving mother of Jeffrey, Graeme and Peter, loving mother-in-law of Jenny, Cathy and Yvette, loving nanny of Jessica and Dan, Robert and Harriet, Zoe and Lee, Michael, Sophie and Simon, Jed and Beau. Great grandmother to Oscar, Harriet and Evie. You brightened the life of everyone who knew you.
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Dawn LOTON is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 11 April 2019.
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 8, 2019