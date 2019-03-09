|
WEST (David):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 6th March 2019. Loved Husband of Irene. Devoted Dad to Gary and Bev, Jeffery, Michael and Anne, Michelle and Stephen. Cherished Poppy to Zane, Faryn, Sarah, Alisa, Zoe, Mikey and Shiloh and Great Poppy to Xavier, Jordan, Aliyah and Blake. Gone are the happy days we shared together, but not the memories, they last forever. When thoughts go back as they often do, we treasure the memories we have of you.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019