J ones (David Allan):

Passed away peacefully in Bunbury on the 17th March surrounded by his loving family. Loved Husband of Toni for 47 years. Loving Father of Tracy, Shane and Jason. Father-in-Law of Sellena. Proud Poppy of Codi, Charlee, Harry, Liam and Alex. Treasured memories.



JONES (David Allan):

My dear Husband, I loved you so much, and I will miss you terribly. You were a loving father to Tracy, Shane and Jason and Pop to Codi, Charlee, Harry, Liam and Alex. You lived your life to the fullest and now it is time to rest easy in heaven with Joycee. Loving wife,Toni.

JONES (David Allan):

Dad,Pop

You were certainly one of a kind. Loud and a loveable larrikin often at times!

I know you are very proud of your family. As kids you taught us the firm handshake and always look them in the eye, a great sign of respect.

We are better people for having you in our lives.

You fought with great strength and bravery to the end and made sure you got to say your beautiful and touching goodbyes to those who loved you most.

You are peaceful now with no more pain. Rest easy Dad until I see you again.

Lots of love and forever in our thoughts.

Shane, Sellena, Charlee, Harry and Liam Xxxx

JONES (David Allan):

Dad, You will never be forgotten, I will always cherish the memories that we have. You will always be in my thoughts. You were a loving Pop to Alex and I'm sorry you can't see him grow up, he loved you very much. You were not only my father, we were best mates. I will always love you, until we meet again. Your son Jason and grandson Alex.





