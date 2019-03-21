Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for David CAINES is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 24 March 2019. View



CAINES (David Rees):

You were my world, my everything and my David forever. Till we are together again my love.

Your Cherie.



CAINES (David):

Loved and loving father of Andrew, Craig and Warren. Treasured father-in-law of Elisabeth, Sunita, Ariana and cherished Grandad of Remi, Oceanè, Josh, Cody and Zara. Thank you for your unwavering love, guidance and you will be forever in our hearts.



CAINES (David):

Dad, you were my lighthouse giving guidance and shining a light on my wonderings. Always a safe, loving tranquil port for my family to come home to. Dad, you are my hero forever.

Your loving son Andrew.

CAINES (David Rees):

Taken suddenly on 18.3 you were so much more than a friend to us, the consummate gentleman, a great father figure and a wonderful mentor. Words cannot express how much you will be missed.

Our love and respect, Dave and Heather.









