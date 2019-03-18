Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for David BRAY is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 21 March 2019. View



BRAY (David Gerald):

Born Merredin 31.12.1929 passed away 15.03.2019. Much loved husband of Sheila for 63 years. Beloved father of Richard (dec), Carol and Peter, father-in-law of Maria (dec), Tony and Sharon. Proud Pop to Alizha, David, Emma, Verity, Alix, Miranda and Mitchell and Pop Pop to Jett, Diesel, Strummer, Lachlann and Hayden. We will miss you more than you will ever know, love you forever. Vale David, your loving family xxx.



BRAY (David Gerald):

You were always my hero and a real gentleman. You taught me manners, respect, and how to live my life. I am so very proud of you. With your guidance and love I have a wonderful wife, Sharon and daughters Emma and Alix who loved you so much. I will miss our coffee mornings and chats.

Love you always Peter xxx



BRAY (David Gerald):

Dad, David, Pop;

We weren't prepared to lose you so soon. You have always encouraged us to be the best that we can be in your quiet and gentle way. In spite of us living so far apart, you have always been part of our world and are very much loved. We have wonderful memories and I know you will be helping me with the daily Sudokus. All our love, Carol, Tony, Miranda and Mitchell xxxx





