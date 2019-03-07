In Memoriam Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for David BOHAN is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 10 March 2019. View



BOHAN (David): 7.3.2018

In memory of our son. One year ago today we didn't get to say goodbye but with us you will always remain. The pain of losing you we can't explain. The pain of losing a child no matter what age is truly the hardest thing for a parent to endure. We loved you then, we love you now and we will always love you. We were proud to have you as our son then, now and always. You will live on in our hearts forever more but life today can no longer be as it was before as the pain of losing you remains as it was then, now and always.

Endless Love for you Dave, Mum and Dad.







