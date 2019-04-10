David ARMSTRONG

ARMSTRONG (David ): (16.06.1939 - 06.04.2019)
Loving husband of Ena. Father of Eleanor, Moira and Pauline, father-in-law of Paul, Mark and Sue. Grandfather of Lauren, Alex, Adrienne, Lewis, Charlie, Liam, Nick and Ryan. Great Grandad of Hannah, Cash, Ari and Chilli.
You put up such a good fight over the years, but passed away peacefully 06.04.2019.
Forever in our hearts and memories, you will be sadly missed.



Published in The West Australian on Apr. 10, 2019
