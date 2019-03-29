ADAMS (Darryl ): Dad. You're finally free, no more pain mate. You will be forever loved and missed. You went down swinging to the very end like the fighter you always were. You are a true legend to the people who knew you and to the ones that didn't. I'll cherish every second we had together in the good old days. Deepest sympathy to Dixie who was by your side through everything. Now you can be fishing somewhere with your favourite music playing. So goodbye mate, rest now. You are forever in our hearts. Love always your son and family Squeak (Kris) Marcelka Zakary and Markis
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Darryl ADAMS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 1 April 2019.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 29, 2019