HALL (Darrell William):
Much loved husband to Helen. I weep not that you have gone but smile you have been.
I'll see you soon. Love you
HALL (Darrell William):
In loving memory of Darrell William Hall, husband to Helen, father to Lee and Kasey. Father-in-law to Jason and Suzanne. Poppy to Emily, Charlie, Logan and also Ivy and Wookiee.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 27, 2019