Passed away after courageously facing a battle with cancer. Loving husband to Rhia. Devoted father to Isabella, Charlotte, Amelia and Matilda. Cherished son of Gary and Debra. Adored brother of Nathan, Simon, Joshua and Peter. A tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. His beaming smile and the positive impact he made on this world will long be remembered. Free from pain and safe in God's care. Loved, respected and sadly missed.
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 16, 2019