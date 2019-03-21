CHIARI (Danica ): One year ago I played the White Stone Carillon to help you on your way. It was a time of great sorrow. I miss our never ending chats about everything and nothing. You are forever a part of who I am, and one day we will laugh and embrace again. This evening, I will play the Carillon and remember how it soothed you and made you smile. Love from your eldest child, Darren xo
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 21, 2019