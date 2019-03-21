In Memoriam Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Danica CHIARI is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Sunday, 24 March 2019. View



C hiari (Danica): 21.3.18

Every moment of this past year has carried with it an emptiness without you here. We know you are around us all the time but it just isn't the same without the non-stop joy, happiness and sunshine you bought to our lives, we all miss you so much. We are looking after Dad as much as he lets us and we are all doing well. We won't ever stop missing and loving you Mum.

Love always, your family Primo Darren, Sonja and Daniel Lorenzo and Rini Dylan, Dion and Courtney.











C hiari (Danica): 21.3.18Every moment of this past year has carried with it an emptiness without you here. We know you are around us all the time but it just isn't the same without the non-stop joy, happiness and sunshine you bought to our lives, we all miss you so much. We are looking after Dad as much as he lets us and we are all doing well. We won't ever stop missing and loving you Mum.Love always, your family Primo Darren, Sonja and Daniel Lorenzo and Rini Dylan, Dion and Courtney. Published in The West Australian on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers