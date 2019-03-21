|
C hiari (Danica): 21.3.18
Every moment of this past year has carried with it an emptiness without you here. We know you are around us all the time but it just isn't the same without the non-stop joy, happiness and sunshine you bought to our lives, we all miss you so much. We are looking after Dad as much as he lets us and we are all doing well. We won't ever stop missing and loving you Mum.
Love always, your family Primo Darren, Sonja and Daniel Lorenzo and Rini Dylan, Dion and Courtney.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 21, 2019