SMITH (Dana Louise ): 1972 - 2019 It is with saddest of hearts we say farewell to our much loved only daughter,Dana, who passed away on the 11th March.She was greatly loved by her grieving parents, Irene and Jack, brother Murray, sister in law Corina and our grandchildren Caedan, Isabella, Rhiannon and Lachlan.'Think of me as one at rest, for me you should not weep, I have no pain, no troubled thoughts, for I am asleep. The living thinking me that was, is now forever still and life goes on without me as time forever will.'Dana will be missed beyond measure and will always be a beautiful part of our memory.Rest in peaceMum and Dad Published in The West Australian on Mar. 16, 2019

