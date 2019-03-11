FORMATO:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Cristina Formato of Perth, will be celebrated in Infant Jesus Catholic Church, Corner Wellington Road and Smith Street Morley, commencing at 11.45 AM on FRIDAY (15.03.2019).
The Cortege will leave the Church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of KARRAKATTA Cemetery, Railway Road, Karrakatta at 1.45 PM for a Burial Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Infant Jesus Catholic Church, Corner Wellington Road and Smith Street, Morley, at 6.00 PM on THURSDAY (14.03.2019).
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 11, 2019