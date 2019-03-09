|
FORMATO (Cristina ): Born ABATE Cristina in San Martino, Avellino, Italy on 15th January 1925 and passed away peacefully on 7th March 2019 in Perth.
Beloved Wife of Giuseppe (dec); Mother to Gus, Mario, Maria (dec) and Martino; Mother-in-law to Bruna, Maria, Zed and Carmel; Nonna to 13 and Bis Nonna to 10.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 9, 2019