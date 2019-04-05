Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Craig SMITH is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 8 April 2019. View

SMITH (Craig William ): Passed peacefully from our arms and raised in Glory with Jesus on 03.04.19. Loving and precious soulmate and husband of 49 years to Lyn, wonderful father to Dale, Sherri and Kelly and proud and devoted grandfather of Mackenzie, Coby, Ryan (dec) and Indiana.

He was an example to all who were blessed by this man of strength, love and gentle nature. His love for God and family were matched by his great sense of humour that entertained us endlessly. Your legacy lives on in us, your grateful and adoring wife and family.

Rest my dearest love until we see you again, may the time fly quickly.



