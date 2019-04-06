Funeral notice



DIMASI:

A Requiem Mass to Celebrate the Life of the late Cosimo Dimasi recently of Midland but a traveller of the world, will be conducted in St Anthony's Catholic Church, 96 Innamincka Road Greenmount commencing at 11am WEDNESDAY

(10.04.2019).



At the conclusion of Mass the Funeral Cortege will proceed to MIDLAND Cemetery, Myles Rd, Swan View for Interment commencing from the main entrance at 12.30pm.



Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in the Church prior to Mass commencing at 10.30am.

9375 8888 Proudly WA Family Owned











