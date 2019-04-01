Coral WAGER

WAGER (Coral Yvonne ): Born 27 January 1927 Passed away peacefully on 30 March 2019.
Much loved Mother of Meredith and Helen (dec), Grandmother of Michelle, Great Grandmother of Harmony and Orion. Husband of John Parker (dec) and John Wager.

WAGER (Coral Yvonne):
Beloved wife of 35 years exactly. I am very fortunate to have so many happy memories. John

Published in The West Australian on Apr. 1, 2019
