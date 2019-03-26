Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Coral CHRISTMASS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 29 March 2019. View



CHRISTMASS

Coral (formerly Beard):

Passed peacefully at Bethavon on 24 March 2019. Loved wife of Ramon Beard (dec) and Charles Christmass (dec). Very much loved mum of Karen and Mark (dec) and mother-in-law to John and Helen. Grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 12. Missing you already, loving you forever.



Very much loved mum of Karen and mother-in-law to John. Nanna to Matt and Sandra, Luke and Karen, Gemma and Scott. Great nanna to Dagan, Kobi, Harper, Mattia, Gyton, Jye, Hudson, Toban and Quinnley. Mum, your wings were ready but my heart was not. Losing you is the hardest thing I have had to do, but because of you, I am.



