LANZA CARICCIO (Cono):
Born Naso, Italy, 20 April 1935. Passed away peacefully 15 February 2019 in Geraldton.
Loving son of Gaetano (dec) and Rosa (dec). Brother to Salvatore (dec), Calogero, Maria, Vincenzo.
Beloved husband of Carmela of 55 years. Father to Rosetta, Anna, Guy. Father-In-Law to Maria. Nonno to Jarred and Carly, Ryan, Daniel and Kylie, Julian, Orlando. Bisnonno to Amberly, Sofia, Henry, Willow.
Riposa in Pace
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 19, 2019