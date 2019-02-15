Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Connie BARTOLOMEI is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 18 February 2019. View More Photos View all 5 photos



BARTOLOMEI (Connie):

Loving daughter of Biagio and Sarina Sciano. Respected wife of Ugo (dec). Sister to Rosa, Salvatore (dec), Tony (dec), Pierina, Vince, Joseph and Ignazio (dec). Passed away peacefully at Rockingham Hospital on 09.02.2019 age 89 yrs. All care provided by the staff at the hospital was very much appreciated by our family. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Dr Patroni and Staff for all the help given to Connie over the years, also to the Safety Bay Pharmacy for their always prompt services that they too provided. We would like to make special mention to all the staff and carers at Chorus for the assistance and support they provided to Connie and the family. We cannot say enough how much your care meant to us all. Family please request no visitors at the house at this time. A private Funeral Service and Burial will be held at a later date.



Bartolomei (Connie):

Dear Connie, we spent many years together supporting one another. We tried so hard for you to stay but sadly this was not meant to be. The good Lord Jesus tapped you on the shoulder and whispered for you to come home with me. Rest peacefully in God's most precious garden. You will always be forever in our hearts. Pierina, Tony (dec), Tina and Mike.











Funeral Director Info

BARTOLOMEI (Connie):Loving daughter of Biagio and Sarina Sciano. Respected wife of Ugo (dec). Sister to Rosa, Salvatore (dec), Tony (dec), Pierina, Vince, Joseph and Ignazio (dec). Passed away peacefully at Rockingham Hospital on 09.02.2019 age 89 yrs. All care provided by the staff at the hospital was very much appreciated by our family. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Dr Patroni and Staff for all the help given to Connie over the years, also to the Safety Bay Pharmacy for their always prompt services that they too provided. We would like to make special mention to all the staff and carers at Chorus for the assistance and support they provided to Connie and the family. We cannot say enough how much your care meant to us all. Family please request no visitors at the house at this time. A private Funeral Service and Burial will be held at a later date.Bartolomei (Connie):Dear Connie, we spent many years together supporting one another. We tried so hard for you to stay but sadly this was not meant to be. The good Lord Jesus tapped you on the shoulder and whispered for you to come home with me. Rest peacefully in God's most precious garden. You will always be forever in our hearts. Pierina, Tony (dec), Tina and Mike. Published in The West Australian on Feb. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers