nee Pickersgill (Colleen ): 17.01.1942 to 07.04.2019 Our beautiful Mum lost her battle with cancer after 17 years. Loving Mum to Peter, David and Greg. Mama to Susan, Lisa and Jo. Nan to Tessa, Cooper and Abbie.
Special thanks to all who cared for her over the journey., especially Fiona Stanley Oncology and St John of God Hospice.
Rest peacefully Mum. You will always be in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. We love you and miss you deeply. xxxxx
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 9, 2019