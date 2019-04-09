Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Colleen LATHWELL is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 12 April 2019. View



nee Pickersgill (Colleen ): 17.01.1942 to 07.04.2019 Our beautiful Mum lost her battle with cancer after 17 years. Loving Mum to Peter, David and Greg. Mama to Susan, Lisa and Jo. Nan to Tessa, Cooper and Abbie.

Special thanks to all who cared for her over the journey., especially Fiona Stanley Oncology and St John of God Hospice.

Rest peacefully Mum. You will always be in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. We love you and miss you deeply. xxxxx







L athwellnee Pickersgill (Colleen ): 17.01.1942 to 07.04.2019 Our beautiful Mum lost her battle with cancer after 17 years. Loving Mum to Peter, David and Greg. Mama to Susan, Lisa and Jo. Nan to Tessa, Cooper and Abbie.Special thanks to all who cared for her over the journey., especially Fiona Stanley Oncology and St John of God Hospice.Rest peacefully Mum. You will always be in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. We love you and miss you deeply. xxxxx Published in The West Australian on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The West Australian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers