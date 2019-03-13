|
DELLAR (Colin):
Passed away 10th March 2019 after a long illness.
Beloved Friend and husband of Lynnette.
Father of Callen. Stepfather of Tracy, Denise and Naomi. Grandfather to Azalea, Alynka, Madison, Eden-Marie, Shannon, Zachariah, James and Sam. Great Grandfather to Odette. A kind and gentle soul. Loved and respected by many.
Donations to Cancer or Stroke Research in lieu of flowers please.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 13, 2019