Colin DELLAR

Obituary
Guest Book
Currently, the Guest Book for Colin DELLAR is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Saturday, 16 March 2019.


DELLAR (Colin):
Passed away 10th March 2019 after a long illness.
Beloved Friend and husband of Lynnette.
Father of Callen. Stepfather of Tracy, Denise and Naomi. Grandfather to Azalea, Alynka, Madison, Eden-Marie, Shannon, Zachariah, James and Sam. Great Grandfather to Odette. A kind and gentle soul. Loved and respected by many.
Donations to Cancer or Stroke Research in lieu of flowers please.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Powered By Legacy.com