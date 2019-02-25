|
Currently, the Guest Book for Colin CAMPBELL is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 28 February 2019.
CAMPBELL (Colin John):
29.11.1943 - 22.02.2019 Loving husband to Lorraine, proud father to Jodie and Belinda, father-in-law to Jason and Brynne, dear Grandpa to Madison, Elizabeth, Jamie, Isaac, Casey, Amber and Dane. Special thanks to the wonderful and most dedicated staff at RPH.
CAMPBELL (Colin John):
To my darling husband Colin. In God's garden, he rests above. Within my heart he rests with love. From your darling wife Cookie xxx.
CAMPBELL (Colin John):
The world will be so very different without you Dad. Rest easy Pal. Jodie, Jason, Madison, Elizabeth, Jamie and Isaac.
CAMPBELL (Colin John):
We will miss you more than anything Dad, enjoy a well earned beer you deserve it. Love little Biddy, Brynne, Casey, Amber and Dane xxx
Funeral Director Info
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 25, 2019