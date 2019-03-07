|
BRIDGES (Clive George):
Passed away peacefully at home on 05.03.2019. Beloved Husband of Margaret, Father, Step Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. A man of few words but who was well loved. Forever be missed and never forgotten.
The family would like to acknowledge Silver Chain for the care and support they gave to Clive and his family.
BRIDGES (Clive George):
My darling Clive, we had so many wonderful times together. I have so many memories to treasure. You are now at peace my love. Margaret
BRIDGES (Clive George):
My dear old Dad, in peace at last. Always in my heart. Love Linda, Tam and families
BRIDGES (Clive George):
In loving memory of our dear Clive who will be sadly missed. Gone but never forgotten.
John and Margaret, Sue and Terry, Jenny and Dean and families
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 7, 2019