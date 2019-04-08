PRUITI:
The Funeral Mass for Mrs Lucia Clementina Pruiti of Fremantle will be celebrated in St Patrick's Basilica, 47 Adelaide St Fremantle commencing at 2:00pm on THURSDAY (11.04.2019). The cortege will leave the church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of FREMANTLE Cemetery, Carrington St, Palmyra at 3:45pm for a Burial Service.
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in Bowra & O'Dea Chapel, 312 South St, Hilton at 7:00pm on WEDNESDAY (10.04.2019)
Published in The West Australian on Apr. 8, 2019