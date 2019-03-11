|
NESS (Kathleen Clare):
16.08.1915 - 09.03.2019 It is with deep sadness that our loving Mum passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side.
She was a caring and devoted Mum to Jacquie and Lindsay, Coleen and John, Kerry and Mark. An awesome Gran to her 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren who loved her dearly. She lived to a grand age and was never happier than being surrounded by her family and spending time in her garden, which brought her much pleasure. Reunited with Jack, her loving husband, her parents and siblings.
We all have special memories of a wonderful lady and she will be sadly missed. Heaven's garden now has a new recruit.
With respect of her family's wishes, a Private Funeral will be held.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 11, 2019