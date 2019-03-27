Funeral notice



McG ree:

The Funeral Mass for Mrs Claire MCGREE of Kingsley formerly of Williams, will be celebrated in St Luke's Catholic Church Duffy Tce (cnr Whitfords Ave) Woodvale commencing at 10:00AM on S aturday 30.03.2019). The cortege will leave the church at the conclusion of Mass and arrive at the main entrance of PINNAROO Valley Memorial Park, Whitfords Ave, Padbury at 11.30am for a Burial service.

In Lieu of Flowers the family would appreciate a donation to Dementia Australia research WA

502 WANNEROO RD WESTMINSTER 9464 7266

WA Family Owned

