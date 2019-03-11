|
Currently, the Guest Book for Christopher EDWARDS is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 14 March 2019.
EDWARDS
(Christopher James):
Son of Hugh and Jennifer Edwards, passed away after a short illness in Kerrville, Texas, USA on March 8th, 2019, aged 56 years. Brother of Caroline and Petrana, Father of Evan and Alex, beloved of Terri Van Kirk. Will be sadly missed by family and friends. Rest in Peace, Chris. You will be in our hearts forever.
Love Athena and Dad
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 11, 2019