TAYLOR (Christina ): Born Aberdeen 30.6.1949 passed away 18.3.2019. Mum, Ma, Grandma you touched and inspired so many peoples lives with your dedication, passion and life values. You fought long and hard and your positivity and strength were an inspiration to all around you.
We love you and miss you.
Shawn, Lisa, Scott, Mim, Brooke, Abbey and Lilli.
Forever in our hearts xx
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 22, 2019