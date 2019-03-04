|
Currently, the Guest Book for Christabel FERGIE is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Thursday, 7 March 2019.
FERGIE Christabel (Betty):
1919 - 2019 We have a new spirit guide for the families, Fergie, Fergus and Pedersen.
This magical mother figure, beautiful, wise, matriarch was the last of the six Beilby children dating back to 1896.
This joyous long life has been an inspiration for the many who have known her.
No one could have been more loving or more loved.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 4, 2019