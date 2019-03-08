OATHAM (Christa ): Died Wednesday 06.03.2019. Wife to Robert (Bob). Mother to Martin, Richard and Michael. Mother-in-law to Doreen and Alana. Proud Grandmother of Kahani, Jarrah, Benjamin and Daniel. Finally resting in peace. You will be missed by all who knew you.
|
Currently, the Guest Book for Christa OATHAM is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Monday, 11 March 2019.
OATHAM (Christa):
A very much loved wife and companion for more than half a century. It was a privilege to have been your husband. Bob.
OATHAM (Christa):
Dearly loved by Richard, Alana, Benjamin and Daniel. We will never forget your kind and loving nature and the important role you have had in our lives. Whilst glad you are finally at peace we will miss you.
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 8, 2019