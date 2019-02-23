|
WHITE (Christopher):
Passed away peacefully at Joondalup Private Hospital Wednesday 20th February 2019.
Much loved husband of Raelene, cherished father to Tracey, David and Jamie. Father-in-law to Mal, Jac and Jo. Absolutely adored Grandad to Jordan, Bailey, Emily, Charlee and Logan. Mate to many. Rest now our beautiful man.
We Love You
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 23, 2019