(Agnes Chrystal):
Passed peacefully on 25th February aged 94. Loved wife of Les (dec). Beloved mother of Lesley (dec) and Malcolm (dec), and mother-in-law of Helen. Loving grandma of Alexander, Patrick, Brett and Peter. Great-grandma of Ethan. Freed from this frail earthly body and independent again at last. Rest in peace Chris.
