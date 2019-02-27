Chris WALTER

Passed peacefully on 25th February aged 94. Loved wife of Les (dec). Beloved mother of Lesley (dec) and Malcolm (dec), and mother-in-law of Helen. Loving grandma of Alexander, Patrick, Brett and Peter. Great-grandma of Ethan. Freed from this frail earthly body and independent again at last. Rest in peace Chris.



Published in The West Australian on Feb. 27, 2019
