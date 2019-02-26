Obituary Guest Book Currently, the Guest Book for Chris LUCEV is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 1 March 2019. View



LUCEV (Chris ): 12.8.1925 - 22.2.2019 Passed away peacefully at Juniper Hayloft Gosnells at the age of 93.

Beloved husband of Kaye, devoted father and stepfather of Jody, Brock and Tracey.

Loving father-in-law of Richard and Karen.

Adoring Poppy to Jessie-Grace.

A great man, loved by many and forever missed.

Rest easy.



LUCEV (Chris):

Much loved husband and friend. Goodbye to a loyal and decent man.

He was my North, my South, my East and West

My working week and Sunday rest

My noon, my midnight, my talk, my song

I thought that love would last forever, I was wrong.

Thank you for 52 wonderful years.

Love always,

Kaye



LUCEV (Chris):

Dad,

my heart is broken and you're not here to fix it. One tight hug of your big, strong arms always made things better. You always made me feel safe. I miss your voice, I miss your stories, I miss you.

I love you this much Dad.

Shoog



LUCEV (Chris):

Dad,

no words can express the amount of sadness I feel. To know my hero has gone will forever leave a hole in my heart.

You made me the man I am today and the I am eternally grateful.

I am forever proud to be my father's son.

Love you always,

Dad's boy



LUCEV (Chris):

The stream of life rolls on, but still the vacant chair, recall the love, the voice, the smile of the one who sat there.

I will miss you more than you will ever know. It's not goodbye but see you later. Tracey



LUCEV (Chris):

Dearest Chris, my respected father-in-law. So sorry you've left us. Thanks for accepting me into your family and your life. Thanks for the hand of your daughter, Jody

Love you,

Richie



LUCEV (Chris):

Dear Poppy,

I miss you lots. I miss our games of hide and seek and chasey.

I talk to your baby blue star at night.

Love Jessie-Grace







