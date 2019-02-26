|
Currently, the Guest Book for Chris LUCEV is available for viewing, but not accepting entries until Friday, 1 March 2019.
LUCEV (Chris ): 12.8.1925 - 22.2.2019 Passed away peacefully at Juniper Hayloft Gosnells at the age of 93.
Beloved husband of Kaye, devoted father and stepfather of Jody, Brock and Tracey.
Loving father-in-law of Richard and Karen.
Adoring Poppy to Jessie-Grace.
A great man, loved by many and forever missed.
Rest easy.
LUCEV (Chris):
Much loved husband and friend. Goodbye to a loyal and decent man.
He was my North, my South, my East and West
My working week and Sunday rest
My noon, my midnight, my talk, my song
I thought that love would last forever, I was wrong.
Thank you for 52 wonderful years.
Love always,
Kaye
LUCEV (Chris):
Dad,
my heart is broken and you're not here to fix it. One tight hug of your big, strong arms always made things better. You always made me feel safe. I miss your voice, I miss your stories, I miss you.
I love you this much Dad.
Shoog
LUCEV (Chris):
Dad,
no words can express the amount of sadness I feel. To know my hero has gone will forever leave a hole in my heart.
You made me the man I am today and the I am eternally grateful.
I am forever proud to be my father's son.
Love you always,
Dad's boy
LUCEV (Chris):
The stream of life rolls on, but still the vacant chair, recall the love, the voice, the smile of the one who sat there.
I will miss you more than you will ever know. It's not goodbye but see you later. Tracey
LUCEV (Chris):
Dearest Chris, my respected father-in-law. So sorry you've left us. Thanks for accepting me into your family and your life. Thanks for the hand of your daughter, Jody
Love you,
Richie
LUCEV (Chris):
Dear Poppy,
I miss you lots. I miss our games of hide and seek and chasey.
I talk to your baby blue star at night.
Love Jessie-Grace
Published in The West Australian on Feb. 26, 2019