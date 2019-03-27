SIPKES (Cherie Danielle ): 21st July 1976 - 23rd March 2019
|
Our beautiful daughter Cherie left this earth so suddenly.
Beautiful, intelligent and a smile that lit up the room. Words could never, not even for a second capture the sadness in our hearts at this time. So many moments lost, yet so many more treasured ones, those moments will always fill John (dad) and my heart with love and joy. I know I have lost a part of me, a part no one will ever fill. Yet through you I have the joy of seeing your smile and those funny little expression and ways in your children and grand children.
Our hearts break for you Natalie with the loss of your sister, Ashlea, Arielle and Jordan for the loss of your mother, Lucas, Tristan, Aurora, Nevaeh and Marcus for the loss of your nanna
Cherie, the last words you said to me on Friday night was "I Love you Mum see you tomorrow." So glad that was the last thing you spoke into my heart, I love you too and I know I will see you again.
Lots of love always and forever Mum and John xoxo
Published in The West Australian on Mar. 27, 2019